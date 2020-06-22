SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed the rise in use of illegal fireworks in the city on Monday.
Sarno spent part of his weekly COVID-19 briefing this morning to discuss the issue.
He said people are shooting them out of their cars or stopping their cars, running out to set them off, then leaving and terrifying neighborhoods.
The mayor said he will propose legislation that does more than issue fines.
"I'm going to look to do a home-rule legislation to tie it to something they really need...get their attention...make them think twice," Sarno explained.
Sarno said it could potentially be attached to driver's licenses or excise taxes.
He also said the city council will also take up the illegal fireworks activity at their meeting set for tonight.
