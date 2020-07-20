SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the number of COVID-19 cases on the local and state level continues to remain low versus what's happening in many other parts of the country, thanks in part to strong social distancing efforts by residents.
Sarno stressed Monday that this is not a time to relax, and the reason why Massachusetts appears to be faring well at this moment can be said in one word: masks.
Sarno was joined by other city leaders and area hospital officials for an update on where the city stands when it comes to COVID-19. He said while numbers are good now, every effort must be made to keep it that way.
“We have to stay vigilant,” he said. “We can't rest on our laurels. We’re doing well here in Massachusetts, and the city of Springfield. We can't let our guard down. We need to follow through on public health measures so we can move toward the second phase of Phase 3.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack stressed that the number of daily tests has jumped to about 1,000, largely in congregate living situations like nursing homes, but he said he hopes to expand testing even further.
“I continue to hope to broaden testing to true walk-ins without a doctor's referral, but I'm very worried about the demand for testing supplies that are being drawn from elsewhere in the country and our supply chain remains shaky there,” he said.
He said he and his staff are working hard to secure those additional test kits and all other essential equipment.
He also said overall positive test rates remain low at about 1%.
City Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said so far no fines have been issued for not wearing a mask, saying right now her staff is educating offenders, but a $300 fine is an option.
In the meantime, also at Monday’s briefing, both the city fire and police commissioners report no staff are COVID-19 positive at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.