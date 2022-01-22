WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News stopped by a local reservoir to see if anyone was out braving the cold weather to enjoy some winter fun!
There were no ice skaters and the area was blocked off by caution tape, but we did catch up with Joe Pack and his niece lily who were out ice fishing!
“Lily’s first time ice fishing” said Joe.
“I'm excited!” said Lily.
Despite the freezing temperatures, they enjoyed some weekend fun at the West Springfield reservoir.
