(WGGB/WSHM) -- The deadline for local families in need to apply to the Marines Toys for Tots campaign is Saturday.
This year, already, the Marines said they've received a record number of applications from families looking for help this Christmas.
Local families in need have until 7 p.m. Saturday to apply for help from Toys for Tots. With so much demand this year, the Marines said supply, so far, just isn't keeping up.
At the Toys for Tots secret warehouse, donations are starting to come in, but with record number of families in need, this - we're told - is just a drop in the bucket.
"We're behind. What we're really looking for is for our younger children, for boys and girls to 2, for girls from 9 to 11 and up, and boys from about 11 and up," said SSGT. Michael Vopal.
Yes, it's not even Thanksgiving, but the deadline for families in need to apply for help this Christmas putting toys underneath the tree is Saturday.
Vopal told Western Mass News, so far, the numbers are staggering.
"Currently, we are at 71,000 requests for toys, so that's total number of requests from non-profits to single families. Last year, we were about 21,000, so we've easily tripled what we did last year," Vopal explained.
That includes families and non-profit groups, from which Vopal continues to get calls daily.
"We are close to about 3,000 families who've applied and 220 or 230 non-profit organizations," Vopal said.
The goal is to be able to give each child at least two gifts for Christmas, but Vopal said these bins need to be filled.
"The need this year will be huge for us. I think last year, they were only able to get out one or two toys per child, which we're trying to do the same, but we're trying to do the same thing, but if we have more, we'll definitely push them back out toward the local community," Vopal noted.
The push is on. We're told the first distribution to local families is the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Again, the deadline for local families in need to apply is tomorrow at 7 p.m. For more information on how to apply and how to donate to the western Massachusetts Toys for Tots, which is a separate site from the national organization, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News is proud to partner with Toys for Tots again this year. You can drop off your toys at our studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield starting Monday, November 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.