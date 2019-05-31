SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday marks eight years since a deadly tornado touched down in western Massachusetts.
It left several communities picking up the pieces along the wide path of destruction.
Matt Trudeau is like hundreds of people in western Massachusetts who remember the day a tornado touched down on June 1, 2011
"When she ever called me that afternoon and said that there was a a funnel cloud on the ground somewhere, was kind of not believing it," Trudeau said.
The Western Mass News SkyDrone was over Eastwood Drive in Wilbraham on Friday where Trudeau and his family lives. He said his wife called him saying a tornado was barreling through Wilbraham, also hitting Westfield, West Springfield, Springfield, Brimfield, and Monson.
"They said that a funnel cloud touched down on Main Street in Springfield and is moving toward Sixteen Acres, which is right down the road here, and it was pretty scary. Our daughters were here alone while my wife was picking up our son. Our neighbor was able to come over and sent me a text message saying that he found our kids and made sure that they are okay," Trudeau noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno, who remembered that day the entire community came together.
"Search and rescue and triage...the first 24 to 72 hours and then after that, you start moving into stabilization and you know people and families needed housing and we worked to get businesses out, get our schools going. We have come back pretty quickly. There have been other natural disasters for reasons across the country," Sarno explained.
To see how much things have changed in eight years, Western Mass News took a look at satellite images. The first was captured four days after the tornado hit and you can see the path of destruction. That's compared that to an image from earlier this week which shows a visible regrowth of trees.
"It was really the resiliency of the people that kept us going, so now, you fast forward. There has been over $4.1 billion in economic development projects completed or ongoing or majority completed. You see the rebuilding that has occurred. Most people have stayed 'cause Springfield is their home they rebuilt bigger better," Sarno said.
Tomorrow, on the anniversary of the tornado, Sarno is asking for people to take some time to reflect at 4:38 p.m., the time the tornado hit Springfield.
