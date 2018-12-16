Saved by the bell: Warren family acts quickly when carbon monoxide alarm goes off.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Warren family acted quickly when their carbon monoxide alarm went off Sunday evening.
According to Officer Shawn Morin of the Warren Police Department, a carbon monoxide sounded at a home on Old West Brookfield Road.
Four people and their dog were home at the time the alarm sounded.
One of the people inside immediately called police, and they were told to evacuate their home.
Fire and police officials arrived on scene and determined that a malfunctioning furnace was what caused the alarm to go off.
Thankfully, everyone, including their furry friend, was alright.
Police would like to remind the public to make sure that their carbon monoxide detectors are fully functioning in case these kinds of situations should arise.
