(WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how important it is to have an emergency fund for situations out of your control.
In tonight's Funding Your Family, we're getting answers on how you can save that extra bit of cash.
Saving money for an emergency like a pandemic can be challenging, but we're digging deeper into the steps you can take to save for an emergency fund, even if you lost your job.
Now more than ever, having a cash savings to respond to an unplanned emergency is critical.
“There's going to be a lot of people, when this economy opens in Massachusetts, their job is gone forever,” said investment advisor Richard Pelletier.
Many businesses are now adjusting their staff and payroll, making cuts amid economic turmoil.
“All that tells me it’s even more important to have this emergency fund,” Pelletier explained.
Pelletier has advice for our Western Mass News viewers looking to build an emergency fund - even if you're out of work.
“Take whatever resource you have and get that emergency fund in the bank to at least $1,000…$2,000,” Pelletier noted.
With bills due, it's a battle to put that savings away.
“If you have to sell stock or borrow money from relatives, or worse, borrow from a credit or cash advance at a rate of 18 to 24 percent, that's not the place for funding for an emergency,” Pelletier said.
So what should you do? Pelletier recommends right now, taking advantage of 60 to 90 day deferrals many creditors are offering for relief.
“Once that happens and you're not paying $500 towards the car payment, $1,000 towards the mortgage, you're paying something less. Take the savings, throw it in the bank if you can,” Pelletier added.
However, don't just stop paying until collectors come knocking on your door.
“If you approach them and say this person is serious about paying their bills, remaining current, we'll work with that person,” Pelletier explained
Pelletier said you should then be able to save that $1,000 in a month or two, something that should be everyone's top priority.
“Let me tell you, if we have a second wave in the fall, you're going to need that cash,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said in his recent experience with clients, creditors have been very understanding with many in the same boat.
Taking these steps can make all the difference in keeping your family afloat.
