SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was announced today by the Baker-Polito Administration that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will offer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Massachusetts small businesses that are currently suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state of Massachusetts.
This disaster declaration makes it so tat the SBA assistance is available after receiving a request from Gov. Baker yesterday, March 17.
To those who qualify for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the loan will include up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications, by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.