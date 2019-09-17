(WGGB/WSHM) -- A new scam is out there targeting Venmo users.
Millions of people who use the app are in jeopardy of falling victim to what many professionals are calling a unique and dangerous scheme.
Over 40 million people use the Venmo app to transfer money. If you are unfamiliar with app, you can request or send money to another user and then transfer the money straight into a bank account or debit card.
However, now the convenient app has turned into an inconvenience after police across the country are warning users about a new scam.
"People are getting text messages saying their Venmo account has been compromised," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Prager told Western Mass News a fake alert will come over as a text and will include a link that tells users their Venmo account has been compromised.
"So it asks you to verify your account and it doesn't matter what you put in, but then it asks you for your bank account information and this is what they are looking for," Prager explained.
Professional said one of the trickier things about this scam is when you click the link, it looks exactly like the original app, fooling people to think this is actually real.
Prager said the interesting part about this scam is it's one of the first that is targeting millennials, making this scam unique, but also dangerous. He explained the older generations are used to scams that come by phone call or email, but since this one comes over as a text message, it's clear they are targeting a younger audience.
"That's the first thing that struck me. It's the first attack like this that's been aimed at a millennial audience," Prager noted.
Prager thinks this might be the beginning of many other scams targeting the younger generations.
"I think you're right. It's a good point. This is the start of it. This is the first thing we've seen this sophisticated on an app, so it's going to open up the flood gates and it'll probably happen more," Prager said.
GoGeeks suggests if you think you might have been scammed, be sure to call your credit card company or go to your bank to explain what happened to you.
