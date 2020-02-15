Scammers going door-to-door in Berkshire Co. & attempting to obtain children's information.

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to all parents and guardians about an ongoing scam.
Officials with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office tell us that individuals have been going to door-to-door in unspecified areas of Berkshire County claiming to be from the Berkshire County Sheriff's office and attempting to obtain information, such as photos and hair samples, on residents' children.
If anyone comes to your residence and asks for information on your child or children, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.