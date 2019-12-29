Scattered outages reported as line of wintry weather moves on through western Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in certain portions of western Mass are either without power at this time or have recently had power restored.
In Southbridge, National Grid crews are reporting that just over 1,100 residents are without power at this time.
Officials say that they are investigating a report that a transformer that possibly blew.
In Springfield, Eversource officials say that 399 residents in the Forest Park section of the city are without power.
Officials say that power is expected to be restored around 11:15 p.m.
