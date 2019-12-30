SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple power outages are being reported across western Mass. amidst an Ice Storm Warning for parts of the region.
Many of the power outages in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties are occurring to the west along the Berkshire County border.
This includes Charlemont, Worthington, Plainfield, Cummington, Chester, Blandford, Tolland, Huntington, Westhampton, Middlefield and Granville.
Some of the larger power outages as of about 10 a.m. Monday are occurring in Tolland with 268 customers without power and Middlefield where 256 Eversource customers have lost power.
See the Eversource Outage Map here for the latest details.
A National Grid customer? Click Here for their Outage Map.
Multiple downed trees on wires have been reported in Westhampton, Becket, Montgomery, Huntington, and Goshen.
An Ice Storm Warning is up for Berkshire County as well as western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for the potential for significant icing.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for a wintry mix on the departure of this system.
First Warning Weather forecast, Click Here.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this latest winter storm. We have crews out on the road. Stay with us online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest details.
