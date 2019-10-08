LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Ludlow.
Ludlow Police told Western Mass News that the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 21 and Lyon Street.
Maretta Thomsen, interim director of SABIS International Charter School in Springfield, said that the crash involves a bus transporting cross-country team members to Belchertown High for a meet and another vehicle.
Police noted that injuries have been reported. However, Thomsen noted that none of the students were hurt.
There was an ambulance on the scene and Thomson said the driver of the car was sent to the hospital.
We are working to find out the extent of her injuries.
Another bus has been dispatched to the scene to pick-up the students and bring them back to SABIS.
The scene has since cleared and the bus was deemed not drivable and has been towed away.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
