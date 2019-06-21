SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summertime means fun in the sun during the day and fireworks displays at night.
Take a look below for details on where you can watch a fireworks show.
In the event of possible inclement weather, it's recommended that you check with the community putting on the show for possible rain dates or cancellations.
(List provided by the State Fire Marshal's office with events registered as of June 20)
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
- Holyoke: 9:15 p.m. - Wyckoff Country Club, 233 Easthampton Road (rain date: 6/22)
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
- Easthampton: 9 p.m. - 109 Everett Street (rain date: 6/23)
- Northampton: 9:15 p.m. - Look Park, 300 North Main Street (rain date: 6/23)
- Monson: 9:15 p.m. - Quarry Hill School, 43 Margaret Street (rain date: 6/23)
- Pittsfield: Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. following the Pittsfield Suns game (rain date: 6/28)
- Stockbridge: 9 p.m. - Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road (rain date unavailable)
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
- Holyoke: 9:15 p.m. - Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Avenue (rain date: 6/29)
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
- Chicopee: 9:30 p.m. - Szot Park, Front Street (rain date: 6/30)
- Ware: 9 p.m. - Ball park, 73 Church Street (rain date: 6/30)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
- Agawam: 9:30 p.m. - Six Flags New England, Main Street
- East Longmeadow: 9:30 p.m. - High School athletic field, Maple Street (rain date unavailable)
- South Hadley: 9:30 p.m. - Field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School, 100 Mosier Street (rain date: 7/5)
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- Agawam: 9:30 p.m. - Six Flags New England, Main Street
- Pittsfield: Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. following the Pittsfield Suns game (rain date: 7/5)
- Springfield: 9:30 p.m. - Riverfront Park (rain date: 7/5)
FRIDAY, JULY 5
- Agawam: 9:30 p.m. - Six Flags New England, Main Street
- Greenfield: 9:35 p.m. - Poet's Seat Tower, Mountain Road (rain date: 7/6)
FRIDAY, JULY 6
- Agawam: 9:30 p.m. - Six Flags New England, Main Street
TUESDAY, JULY 16
- Pittsfield: Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. following the Pittsfield Suns game (rain date: 7/17)
If a fireworks display is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.
