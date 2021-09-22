SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools hosted its first of several school-based vaccination clinics at Central High School.
The 'Vax the Field' clinics are not open to the public and instead are focused on providing vaccines to all Springfield Public School middle and high school students.
Earlier this morning, Western Mass News heard from one of the students who helped name the new initiative.
"I felt like it was a good idea to emphasize that because that'll make people aware of the place we have around us. We want people to be able to enjoy their school years. We want people to enjoy the volleyball games and being in their community and if we don't get vaxed that won't be able to happen as much as we want it to," said eleventh grader Joshua Valle.
The vaccine clinics are being started as the number of COVID-19 cases in Springfield continues to go up, despite indoor mask mandates going back into effect.
'Vax the Field' vaccine clinics are being held in partnership with Big Y.
