PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and Firefighters and County Ambulance responded to an accident involving a motor vehicle and a Pittsfield Public School bus.
A 2007 Honda Accord that was operated by 87-year-old Bridget Howe from Pittsfield was traveling northbound down First Street before approaching the intersection on Maplewood Ave when she collided with the bus that was traveling westbound.
The driver of the bus was 67-year-old Leslie Pocorobba from Pittsfield with a staff member and two children on-board.
No injuries were reported by any of the occupants on the bus, but Howe suffered minor injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
First Street was closed from Hamlin Street to Lincoln Street for approximately 30 minutes.
Pittsfield Police Department ask any witnesses of this incident to call (413)-448-9700.
