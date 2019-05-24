SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A reported school bus accident occurred on Orange and Oakland Street on Friday morning.
Springfield Police Department confirmed the accident involved a mini school bus.
The incident took place at 7:30 a.m.
It has been reported there are no injuries and the bus suffered only minor damages.
The accident was only a small bump involved with another vehicle.
Roads have cleared and traffic is moving as normal.
