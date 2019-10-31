PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school bus crash occurred early Thursday morning in Palmer.
Palmer Police Department tells Western Mass News a car rear-ended a school bus on Main Street at the railroad crossing, near the police station.
One girl was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Emergency crews responded immediately to the scene.
The scene has been cleared. Police are investigating the situation.
Western Mass News will continue to provide the latest details as we discover more information.
