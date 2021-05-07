WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Children aboard a school bus traveling along the Mass. Turnpike Friday afternoon had to be transferred to another bus following a crash.
Mass. State Police said that around 2 p.m. today, the driver of the bus called their department to report that the bus collided with a car on the highway.
No injuries were reported.
State Police noted that the bus was able to make it to the Westfield barracks, where a second bus arrived on-scene.
The scene was clear shortly before 3 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
