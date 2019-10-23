SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall on thousands of school buses, nation wide.
More than 50,000 school buses have been recalled nation wide for failing to meet federal safety requirements.
According to the NHTSA, the recalled buses have seats made with styrene blocks, not providing enough impact absorption around the back of the seat frame.
However, this seemingly small defect can have huge consequences as it increases the risk for injury in crashes.
The recall covers 2014 through 2020 Thomas Built Bus models.
Daimler Trucks North America is the parent company that owns Thomas Built Buses. They say they will notify owners of the affected buses, and dealers will add padding at no cost.
This process of removal has already begun across the country.
