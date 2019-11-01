SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple Western Mass schools are closed or delayed after storm damage.
So far, Ware Public Schools are closed, Gateway Regional School District has a two hour delay, Pathfinder Regional High School has a two hour delay, and Belchertown Public Schools also has a two hour delay.
Numerous streets across Western Mass are closed because of storm debris.
Western Mass News has full team coverage and will continue to provide the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.