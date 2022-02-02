CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee High School is proposing a first-of-its-kind system that would lockup students’ cell phones during the school day and on Wednesday, the public is urged to weigh in.
The Chicopee School Committee is set to meet at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposal, which has students and parents talking.
If passed, Chicopee High would become the first school in western Massachusetts to implement this technology.
“The kids' faces are in the cell phones all day long and they’re not learning the way they need to learn,” said Chicopee High parent Neal Johnson.
Chicopee High parent Jennifer Picard added, “There are plenty of things that need to be done to raise test scores, but it has nothing to do with the phones.”
Many parents are divided in Chicopee over a plan to eliminate cell phone distractions in the classroom. With the help of a California-based tech company called Yondr, Chicopee High School is proposing a system where students’ cell phones would be locked up in magnetic pouches throughout the school day.
“All you have to do is physically touch the pouch on the unlocking mechanism to unlock it. It’s pretty simple and quick,” said Graham Dugoni, founder of Yondr.
We sat down with Dugoni to talk about the need for this kind of product.
“I think parents have become more aware of watching their kids through the pandemic on social media and screens all the time and I think a lot of them come to us looking for a solution,” Dugoni added.
Wednesday night, the Chicopee School Committee will meet to decide whether or not the proposal moves forward.
“I think I’m going to support the policy change to allow the pilot program to move forward,” said Chicopee school committee member Tim Wagner, who represents Ward 1.
Wagner told Western Mass News currently cell phone use is allowed at lunch, but that policy could be overturned in favor of the Yondr proposal.
“I personally think that, at this point, it’s necessary, the cell phone bags at this point. We really have no other alternative,” Wagner noted.
If passed, a trial program would begin in March and run through the next school year. The cost - upwards of $15,000 - would be covered with federal school funds.
However, not everyone is on board.
“It’s gonna be challenging for a little bit and do I think it’s going to pass for how long she wants it to? No,” said Omar Alberto Quinones Cappa.
We've been asking viewers to weigh on this and 61 percent of you said yes, schools should be allowed to lock up students' phones, while 37 percent said no.
