SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Several Springfield grade-school students and their families have lost their homes after a fire raced through their apartment building Monday morning.
Now, their school is rallying together with the surrounding community to help put presents under the tree for these families this Christmas.
“People are coming together as a community to support each other,” said James McCann, principal of Sumner Avenue Elementary School.
Five of McCann’s students lived in the building ravaged by the fire that left 23 people without homes with Christmas fast approaching. McCann told Western Mass News that his staff stepped in to help.
“It just saddened us to hear the news and to hear that they lost the gifts that they were planning to get on Christmas morning,” McCann said.
Teachers, students, parents, and neighbors have come together to collect presents and other basic necessities for those children who lost everything.
“I think it speaks volumes about the Sumner Avenue parents and the Sumner Avenue staff,” McCann told us.
School Adjustment Counselor Apryl Thomas told Western Mass News that they already reached out to the families asking how they can help, and when they return to the classroom, she will be ready to welcome them back.
“It’s very hard for kids that have had trauma or some kind of event that is causing them to not be able to focus, so it’s very important to take care of the emotional well-being of each student and their families,” Thomas explained.
Katie’s Closet also offered to donate school uniforms, and A Bed for Every Child will supply beds.
If you would like to donate, non-monetary items may be brought to the Law Offices of Dunn & Phillips at 185 Belmont Avenue in Springfield. You can call Sumner Elementary School at 413-787-7430 with any questions.
