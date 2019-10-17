SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The strong storm that moved through the area has prompted several school delays and a few cancellations.
As of early Thursday morning, there were 13 schools that have made changes due to the storm conditions.
For closings, Western New England University is closed and there are no morning classes for Career Tech.
In addition, Jackson Street School in Northampton was closed for the day because of trees down nearby, flooding, and a possible gas leak.
Two hour delays were in effect for:
- Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools
- South Hadley Schools
- May Center Schools
- Longmeadow Schools & St. Mary's
- Hampshire Reg. School Disctrict
- Enflied, CT. Schools
- East Longmeadow Schools
- Agawam Public Schools
Pre-schools in Agawam, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Schools are closed for the morning.
For the most up-to-date list of closings and delays, CLICK HERE.
