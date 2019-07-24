WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community of West Springfield turns out in support of a family that lost everything in a weekend fire.
Western Mass News has been following this story since Saturday night when the fire displaced a total of six families.
One of the families displaced from this apartment complex was a family with two daughters, elementary school students here in town.
The West Springfield Public School Superintendent put out a message to all staff asking for donations for this family.
The mayor then taking that plea to social media for everyone to help.
The mayor told Western Mass News they need anything ranging from toiletries, food, and clothes.
That’s why the School Department has started a donation bin which was already filled to the brim late this afternoon when western mass news stopped by.
Interstate towing has donated $500 for the family, and now they're asking the public for gift cards or clothing.
Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News the response so far has been overwhelming.
"The amount of people thy I’ve seen commenting...it’s really good to see the community come together when one of us is in need," Mayor Reichelt said.
As for the cause of the fire, it remains under investigation, but officials believe the fire was caused by an AC extension cord.
Donations will be collected every day from 8-4:30 p.m. at the School Department at 26 Central Street and they will continue to accept them as long as they keep coming.
Size 10 for clothes and underwear with a shoe size of 1 to 2 for the oldest child and size 3T-4T for clothes and underwear with a shoe size of 11-12 for the youngest child.
