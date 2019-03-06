BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more about the Belchertown High School senior who was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.
Brendan Conroy was a senior and a member of the Belchertown High hockey team. The team has a playoff game on Thursday, but they will be missing a teammate and a friend on the bench.
Wednesday afternoon, Conroy's friends came to the location in Granby where the Belchertown teenager lost his life early Monday morning.
They stood together in front of the growing memorial to honor their friend and teammate.
Conroy was driving on Route 202 in Granby late Sunday night into early Monday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, the teen was driving erratically and when a police officer came up behind him, Conroy passed another car, and lost control and crashed into a stone wall.
Tuesday morning, Belchertown High school leaders had to tell students the tragic news. They had grief counselors on site and continued that today.
"We know some of our students are going over to the site where the accident happened. They are leaving flowers, they are talking. We had extra support in today, trauma-based councilors in the building. At the end of every day, we assess what we need for the next day," said Belchertown School Supt. Karol Coffin.
Conroy was a member of the Orioles hockey team, which has a playoff game scheduled Thursday night. He was supposed to be there. Now, the team is coming together to remember their friend and make him proud.
"They are concerned about their game, of course. Their coach has been wonderful, the assistant coach. They had practice yesterday. There were councilors on-site. We will have councilors at tomorrow’s game because you never know when they will be impacted by the loss, so we want to give them the support that they can," Coffin added.
The team plays tomorrow night against Easthampton and the town is expected to show up to support those kids.
The cause of the crash that took Conroy's life is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.