HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned Holyoke Public Schools is planning to announce their back-to-school plans when it comes to masking and COVID on Wednesday.
Now, this comes as both Springfield and Easthampton Public Schools have decided to make masks mandatory. Holyoke is now getting close to a decision.
"Everybody should put their mask on, and everybody should still keep going to school because everybody should be loving school because that helps you with education,” Holyoke student Aliyah Barber said.
Rising first-grader Barber believes Holyoke Public Schools should come out in favor of face coverings when the new school year starts. Her grandmother, Estelle Moses, is also concerned about COVID cases numbers.
"I think they should keep it on because the corona cases are going up; they're not going down. So I really think it's safer for the children to keep the masks on," Moses said.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you from both the mayor and the school superintendent in Holyoke.
“That will include all the information around masking, around safety protocols. We do plan on bringing our students back earlier than most districts in this region. Grades 1-12 will be coming back Monday, August 23, and then the following week Pre-K and K will be added,” Holyoke Superintendent Anthony Soto said.
Mayor Terry Murphy said the vaccination rate in Holyoke is just under 50 percent in Holyoke. They’re pushing for people to get vaccinated by hosting clinics, like one at Holyoke High School north campus this Wednesday.
"We need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to keep our kids, our teaches, and everyone else healthy. Let's read the statistics. We are trying to help not hurt," Murphy said.
Soto plans to release the back-to-school information in a press release.
