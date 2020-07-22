SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School in the fall is on every parent’s mind.

Will your child have remote education, learn hybrid, or head back to school?

Meanwhile, school districts across the state are trying to figure out what's safest for students during COVID-19.

In South Hadley, the school district has decided to break up their planning into 45 day increments, which would allow flexibility if any changes are needed while parents we spoke with are hoping their kids can return to the classroom full time.

Only 1 in 10 Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, poll finds Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

“The spring was extremely difficult,” said Sabrina Bardwell, mother of three.

Bardwell is like many other parents who feel stressed trying to figure out how their kids will continue their education in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would teach them and help them during the day. My husband would get home from work and then I would work from four o’clock until two in the morning and then I would wake up in the morning and do it all over again,” Bardwell explained.

The South Hadley school department sent a survey to parents asking them to decide if they would like their kids to continue remote learning full time, if they'd prefer a hybrid model, or return to in-person classes at school.

Western Mass News spoke with Kyle Belanger, the chair of the school committee. He said parents can always change the way they want their kids to learn no matter which method they choose right now.

However, it will be challenging to fit a large amount of students in the class while being six feet apart.

“Even if we did three feet, which again we are not, we still couldn’t get all of our students in classrooms,” Belanger said.

So far, Belanger said about 33 percent of parents have sent back their surveys.

A good portion of results show parents wanting their kids to head back inside the classroom or a hybrid model.

“About 55 percent of our students so far, who have responded, are comfortable going into the rotation…That leaves about 120-ish students who have, so far, checked that box for wanting to be in the building full-time,” Belanger noted.

Bardwell is one of those parents needing their kids to head back to school.

“Ultimately, if we were forced to, my husband might have to stop working. If we lost that income, I don’t know how we would keep the house,” Bardwell said.

Belanger said it’s extremely important for parents to send in their survey, so they can better plan for the fall.