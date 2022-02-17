WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the February school break next week, we wanted to know what COVID-19 safety protocols school districts are putting in place to ensure a safe return to the classroom after vacation.
During the winter break, school districts across western Massachusetts saw a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, teachers, and staff.
“When we came back from Christmas break, there were some high cases of students and staff that were positive,” said Hampden-Wilbraham Public Schools Superintendent Al Ganem.
With February break just days away, we wanted to know if school districts are putting extra COVID-19 protocols in place to welcome students and staff back after a week off this time around. Ganem told Western Mass News during this vacation, they are able to give students and staff members free COVID-19 test kits provided by the state.
“Parents can sign up for that and staff, every week, they receive the kit that has two test kits in it,” Ganem explained.
Ganem hopes testing at home will help better identify positive COVID-19 cases within the school community before returning to the classroom at the end of the month.
“…And we’re asking people to do that during February vacation as well too, continuing that process. That way, we can identify if we are going to see a spike in those positive cases or a decrease,” Ganem noted.
In addition, Ganem said the district will continue deep cleaning efforts during the break to ensure the safety of all.
“We always do the change in the filters and continue the cleaning we have always done…We are running a month academy from students, as young as third grade up and once that academy is done, we will also deep clean Wilbraham Middle School as well,” Ganem said.
The statewide public school indoor mask mandate will end on February 28, the first day back from vacation. Ganem said the school committee is taking a vote Thursday night to decide when the district will lift their mask mandate locally.
“I’m hearing from our nurses that they are going to ask for an extension on it because they are concerned a little about that February vacation and if there is going to be a spike in that,” Ganem added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.