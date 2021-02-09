SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Team coverage turned to how school districts are treating this latest winter blast. Snow day or remote learning day?
We checked in with school districts around western Mass. and found many decided to go with remote learning this snowstorm.
“It’s New England for us,” Springfield parent Miguel Tena said.
As the snow fell, many students in western Mass. continued to learn online on Tuesday.
“Basically they are just online in school, you know, learning, doing their curriculum,” Tena said.
Tena has three children. Two go to Martin Luther King Charter School in Springfield, the other goes to Hampden Charter School in Chicopee. He said they don’t mind learning remotely.
“They are doing fairly well; they are advancing and excelling,’ Tena explained.
Western Mass News got answers from school districts, some closed for traditional snow days, while many others went with a remote learning day.
Western Mass News spoke with Eastampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, who said students there are learning from home as well, but she hoped they would make the best out of the snow.
“I do hope there is some recess time for the kids to get out into the snow after classes and play,” LaChapelle said.
As for the next time the snow falls, Tena said his kids would enjoy building a snowman.
“I say why not you know, but school is more important. Education is important to us,” Tena said.
