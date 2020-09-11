SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several schools in western Mass. are working to keep their schools clean, despite positive COVID-19 test results among students and staff.
Pope Francis Catholic School is one of several districts attempting to contact trace to see if any other students infected by the one child who tested positive for COVID-19. They remain open, but other schools are taking a different approach.
Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield has been joined by Granby Public Schools and Ludlow, having a member of their school community test positive for COVID-19.
In Granby, a remote start to the year meant no children were in the building when a person officials only identified as a school community member tested positive.
According to a letter that was sent to parents, obtained by Western Mass News, from the interim superintendent, saying quote:
“...We have sanitized the school with a focus on those areas frequented by the community member that tested positive. “
"It’s going to happen, we expect there’s probably going to be more cases," said Ludlow School Committee member Chip Harrington.
Harrington said the teacher who tested positive works at the East Street Elementary School. That employee had not been in the building since last week. However, the school has asked four other employees who were in the same immediate area to temporarily quarantine, even though officials said they don't meet the state guidelines for “close contact."
"Who they may have had lunch with. Who they were in a classroom with, and those people are now getting tested," Harrington explained.
The school is subjected to deep cleaning and shut down for the day, something Harrington said will be the standard plan going forward.
"This is our protocol, in that if somebody does test positive, we shut down, those people get tested, [and] we do a deep clean," he said. "So going forward, that’s the way it’s going to be working throughout the school year."
One noteworthy district to mention, Monson has been labeled a high-risk community by the state due to a spike in cases. School officials in that community have moved back the start of in-person learning, although they say no school community members were at the party confirmed to be the cause of the spike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.