(WGGB/WSHM) -- If your child attends public school or daycare, the deadline for getting a flu vaccine has officially been pushed back.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the new deadline for vaccinating students is now February 28, 2021.
The original deadline date was December 31, 2020.
The new mandate indicated that depending on a student's vaccination history, two doses of the vaccine may be recommended, but are not required to be allowed back in school.
For more information on the requirement, CLICK BELOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.