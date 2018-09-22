CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee community recognized how out of date school funding is by participating in a march and rally this morning.
The Chicopee Education Association held the event to bring attention to the critical need for funding in public education.
Organizers say state legislatures have failed to fix the school budget formula used in the Commonwealth.
Organizers, teachers and parents all began to arrive this morning at Chicopee High School around 9:30 a.m.
They then marched over to the Dupont Middle School in an effort to raise awareness for public school funding.
Organizers tell Western Mass News after a prolonged contract campaign the state legislatures failed to fix the broken foundation budget formula used by the state.
They claim the formula has not been updated for more than 25 years. It's a method that's used to provide funding to communities so school districts can meet the basic needs of every student.
The rally and march today included the Chicopee Education Association president, Chicopee city wide PTO president, Chicopee Public Schools superintendent and the Massachusetts Teachers Association president.
Those who took part filled out post cards with why they need more funding.
The march and rally today began at 10 a.m.
