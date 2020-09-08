SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As school districts prepare to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of school nurses is expected to expand.
Even if a district is opening remotely or in a hybrid fashion, school nurses will be expected to guide students and parents through the ins and outs of the pandemic.
One nurse said she will be expected to trace students’ coronavirus symptoms, communicate with local boards of health, follow up on vaccine records thanks to the new flu shot mandate in addition to the normal work they do each day.
Patricia Comeau is a school nurse in the Methuen school district and a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
She asked Western Mass News to conduct this interview on her day off because she said she’s so busy at school she wasn’t sure she’d have even five minutes free.
“If there’s any questions, teachers or parents or you know anybody who may have been in contact with a case, are calling me looking for guidance,” she said.
Her district hasn’t even begun instructing kids yet, but Comeau said she’s been inundated with phone calls from parents asking for more information not just about COVID-19, but also on the flu vaccine mandate.
She said once school is in session in her district’s hybrid plan, she expects symptoms to appear.
“Now you’re adding COVID, contact tracing and work and fielding phone calls and everything to that mix,” she said.
Comeau said her district is hiring licensed practical nurses to help with extra work, but she said not every district is that lucky.
“Even before the world of COVID, there’s been a shortage of school nurses the recommended ratio of school nurse to student is 1 to 500, and if you add special education students in there, meaning if there are any Special Ed kids in the building, the ratio is 1 to 250,” she said. “They did a really great job of making sure the needs of the students are met with the nursing pool that we have.”
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan. Based on enrollment statistics found on their website, the school has a one nurse to 448 student ratio.
She said their 58 nurses are planning for remote visits with students once the academic year begins.
“They will also be doing check-ins with students virtually because we have many students in our school district who receive medications daily,” she said.
Cavaan said she expects the nurses’ workload will increase when students return to school, and that they are preparing for every possible scenario.
“There’s already been training going on, and conversation going on, if a student has been identified as having the onset of COVID-like symptoms in school how the nurse would react to that,” she said.
One concern Comeau has for public school districts this year is finding substitute nurses if a main nurse gets sick as she says it is difficult finding an already licensed nurse on short notice.
