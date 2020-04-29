CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As schools in Massachusetts remain closed for the rest of the school year, there are a lot of questions about what students can expect when they head back into school this fall.
School officials said they are looking into how students can stay safe in classrooms and school busses when they head back for the next academic year.
School halls won’t be filled with students until the fall after Gov. Charlie Baker announced all schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19.
“There is a group looking at this at the Department of Education. Right now, we are starting to convene a team. We are looking at -- some other states have done for instance, the state of Florida. We are looking at what other countries are doing or have done as they have returned to school,” Holyoke Superintendent Steve Zrike said.
Photos show a university in Hong Kong with students are taking an exam, and they had their temperatures checked before entering the school.
All are wearing masks and are socially distanced.
Here in the United States, specific guidelines are being developed for reopening schools.
At the state level, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is also working on a plan.
Zrike told Western Mass News they are looking at preliminary ways for students and staff to stay safe.
“The initial guidance is to begin looking at how you might be able to replicate or to preserve aspects of social distancing in schools to think about how you have smaller classes or limit the larger congregations of students and staff," he said.
Principal John Endelos at Barry Elementary School said the Chicopee School District is doing the same.
“I think every conversation you bring up, there’s another layer to it, and how those layers unpeel -- it’s going to be the big mystery going forward over the next couple of months,” he said.
School officials said student safety is a top priority when putting social distancing practices in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.