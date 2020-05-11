WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Schools are closed for the rest of this academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many are already looking ahead to the fall, as schools are planning on what classrooms could look like.
School districts Western Mass News spoke with said they are still going over the details about what school could look like in the fall.
Students of all ages usually head to school in late August, either by filling up the school bus or by car, but since the coronavirus outbreak has forced all schools to close for the rest of the current school year, it’s up in the air what the future holds for education in the fall.
“Whether remote learning is to continue, if that’s what the virus dictates, or what it looks like for some modifications,” said West Springfield Superintendent Tim Connor.
Connor said what classrooms and learning will look like in the fall is still up in the air.
“There've been things that I’ve been tossed around in terms of alternate weeks, remote versus in classroom, even possible staggered entry types of plans. All of those still need a lot of vetting in terms of if we are still responding to that social distance guidance and how that all works even on busing and things like that,” he said.
He said it’s a priority to make sure students are safe.
Town officials will start to iron out the details this week.
“I think there is a lot of questions still,” Connor said. “We in West Springfield will have our first reopening meeting this Thursday, and that includes some of our health professionals as well as our administrators and some school committee members.”
It’s a similar situation over in Holyoke.
Superintendent Steve Zrike said the school district also has a committee set up to figure out what the fall will look like.
“We have a team that is going to start meeting very consistently now this week in different departments,” he said. “We are including teachers staff and administrators to begin looking at how we would do that.”
Nearly 1,000 students head to summer school in July.
Zrike said they are looking at ways to do that safely, possibly face-to-face which would give them an idea of how schooling in the fall would work.
“There should be an expectation that there will be extra precautions taken whether that’s about social distancing, whether it’s about protective equipment,” he said. “Those are things that are easier for us to try in the summer when we don’t have our schools at full capacity.”
Western Mass News reached out to the state to see when they will be giving out guidance to the schools.
They said that’s still unclear.
