SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The South Hadley School Committee highlighted the issues inside the high school that's keeping students from starting school and it seems to be more severe than parents thought.

School officials have just gotten test results back and found there is mold growth in the high school.

This comes after the high school was closed Tuesday, the day before school was supposed to start after a black and white substance was found throughout the building. Remote learning was originally planned for Thursday, but Wednesday the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not approve the virtual learning days at this time.

All other students in South Hadley are in school in person, except grades 9-12, who still do not have a date on when school will be.

In a school committee meeting Thursday night, the last item on the agenda was the high school building problems. Officials said mold was found on furniture, in classrooms and hallways and in the ceiling.

"The bag on the left you can see has less mold in an area least affected and you can see the one on the right is growing mold so this is what we used as an eye test this is an indicator of the growth of the mold in the high school," said one meeting attendant.

Officials said tiles are also raised because of an increase in moisture. More air quality testing will be done and alternate learning areas are starting to be explored at this time.

Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the town does not have a facilities manager, unlike other towns, and that could be a reason for the extensive mold damage keeping students out of school indefinitely.

Parents have been reaching out to Western Mass News, frustrated with no new information on when their kids will be back in school.

Superintendent Mosely said they're hoping cleaning can begin in the building on Saturday, but again there are no plans for when students will start school at this time.