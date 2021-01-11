SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School officials are looking into incidents of racial slurs being used on Friday in South Hadley.
School officials said the incidents involved high school students.
School officials were light on details; they only said the incidents happened on Friday.
The district just began a racial justice task force over the summer, and now they are tasked with looking over their hate speech policies.
“Policies without action are useless,” Racial Justice Task Force Member Josh Belanger said.
Belanger is part of the South Hadley School District’s racial justice task force and also chairs the school committee. He said after recent instances of racial slurs being used among the high school student community the task force will examine their hate speech policies.
“That is something that our task force looks forward to doing, and it’s also validating to know that we have school administration that sees us as a task force,” Belanger explained.
A former student who didn't want to be identified but still has ties to the school community said the racial slurs were being used on social media videos.
Belanger said the task force was formed after the death of George Floyd this summer, which sparked nationwide conversations about race.
“The need for that indicates that this is not a time to rest,” Belanger said. “This is a time for action.”
Back in 2018, a student was accused of posting a racist video on Snapchat, recorded off school grounds.
Belanger said the task of educating students about race in the mainly white community is critical.
“I see this as a moment to lean into it and to be the ones to say it stops with us,” Belanger said.
The district’s superintendent said throughout the day Monday, students were able to go to drop-in sessions with the guidance staff for support.
