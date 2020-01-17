SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield school officials are reaching out to parents to make sure their children are equipped with knowledge about kidnappings, this two days after an 11-year-old child in Springfield was abducted while walking home from a bus stop.
Though Springfield school officials say the community's parents are social media savvy, it can take an alarming situation close to home, like Charlotte Moccia's kidnapping, to jump start conversations about student safety.
"These are some of the best practices that nationally have been touted," Azell Cavaan, the communications officer for Springfield Public Schools, tells us.
Springfield school officials have spent the last day putting an informational campaign together for students and parents about safety.
This comes two days after the kidnapping of 11-year-old Springfield girl Charlotte Moccia, who police say was walking home from a bus stop when she was grabbed and thrown into a car on Amherst Street.
"But sometimes, it takes something like that to just kind of remind you, 'Maybe I should put this app on my child’s phone'," continued Cavaan.
Cavaan says they're telling parents to equip their child with cell phones, tracking apps, and safety whistles to make noise.
This advice comes as Western Mass News has obtained court documents on Moccia's kidnapping.
Police say Moccia told investigators she was threatened at knife point by Miguel Rodriguez and told not to scream.
According to witness statements, Moccia screamed anyway.
"We have 26,000 students that attend Springfield public schools and they either walk to school or they take a bus," stated Cavaan.
Though police reports say Moccia was physically taken by Rodriguez Wednesday, those same documents suggest Rodriguez tried different tactics with a different child earlier this week.
Police say on Monday, a father reported that his daughter was walking home from school when a person in a car matching the description of the one Rodriguez was driving “approached his daughter and attempted to persuade her to get into his vehicle.”
"Even if you catch the bus, often times you have to walk down the street even a couple of blocks to get to the bus stop," said Cavaan.
Springfield schools released a poster on social media with information on noticing if a car is following you slowly and using the buddy system while walking home.
Cavaan says the district plans to give each of their sixty-one schools guidelines on what to instruct students in the coming days, but says each school may have a different approach on how the information will be taught.
"Principals know their schools best. They know how their students best pay attention different grade levels and so we completely trust the judgment of the leaders at each school level," added Cavaan.
To learn how you can better protect your child, you can click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.