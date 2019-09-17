WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School officials have confirmed that there is an investigation into a threat made against West Springfield High School.
School officials said that they are aware of a threat made on social media and it has been fully investigated by West Springfield Police.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance said that their department were made aware of comments made on social media.
"We investigated this, interviewing several people and we found that no threat existed," LaFrance explained, adding that no arrest has been made and no charges will be filed.
In a statement, the superintendent's office noted that "students, faculty, and staff are safe to attend school today and are asked not to engage in speculation on social media."
Police added that they take these kind of situations very seriously and will investigate any threat they are made to the town's schools they are made aware of.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
