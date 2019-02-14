HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since the Parkland shooting, many schools nationwide have changed security procedures and protocols and school resource officers have played a big role in that.
In the days, weeks, and months after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, many young voices emerged across the country speaking out against gun violence.
"The conversation that was sparked from Parkland just didn't die down. This movement led by the youth led by Parkland and across the country, it didn't die down," said Chinaly Chanvong, director of March for Our Lives Springfield.
Chanvong told Western Mass News she hopes the conversation and involvement in social issues will continue.
"We have the saying that young people may be about 25 percent of the population, but we're 100 percent of the future, so young people should really be carrying that message," Chanvong noted.
Throughout the last year, there have been many changes in schools across the country. Some put in metal detectors, other adding school resource officers.
Manuel Rivera is the school resource officer at Holyoke High School's north campus.
"There's been a lot more drills going on. More practice on hand. We're going around to all the schools and conducting more drills, so staff and students are prepared in case of an incident like that could ever take place," Rivera noted.
Rivera said that it's important to form relationships with students and staff and be a present face in their every day life.
"I like to in the morning, I usually stand by the front door and as the kids come in, I talk to them, give them high fives, shake their hands, and they have a good day. That relationship is very important and to have the relationship with the kids," Rivera explained.
Rivera believes schools should put resources into SROs and having a visible officer inside a school.
"I think we need the money for more SROs in the schools. That’s going to be very important moving forward," Rivera added.
