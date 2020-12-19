HATFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene following reports of a water main break on School Street in Hatfield.
The Hatfield Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.
School St. is currently closed at the Primrose Path, where crews are repairing the break, officials say.
Police are requesting the public to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
