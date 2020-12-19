HATFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene following reports of a water main break on School Street in Hatfield.
The Hatfield Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.
School St. was closed at the Primrose Path but has since reopened after crews restored the water to customers affected at 7:45 p.m.
Hatfield Water Superintendent Tony Lastowski released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
"Customers may have some dirty water, and we advise to let it run in your house for a while, and it will clear up. The water is still safe but may be discolored due to the break and age of the water mains disturbed."
He also said the road closure also affected their 350th fireworks and luminarium celebration that the town had planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.