AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday was definitely a day to try and beat the heat.

The official first day of summer had many out at the School Street Park Splash Pad in Agawam.

One little one enjoying the pad Monday explained why she loves the summer.

"I haven't gone in the water yet, but I’m excited to go in. I like the summer because my birthday is July 1,” 9-year-old Avery Martinelli said.

For anyone interested in going, the School Street Spray Park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

