HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families in Holyoke will have a big bite taken out of their back-to-school shopping thanks to the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative.
On Saturday morning at McNally Field, backpacks and school supplies were handed out as part of a larger back-to-school event.
There were 1500 backpacks given away. There were also activities, bounce houses, and food all at the event.
Organizers say the more the community can come together through events like this the safer the neighborhoods will be
Officer Glenn Sexton from Hampden County Sheriff's Office explained the importance of the event.
"When you can bring together two thousand people it speaks a lot. To bring the community together and it's not just because it's a backpack giveaway-- but it's bringing the community together a lot of different things to do here," Officer Sexton said.
The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative is led by the Hampden County Sheriff's Office.
