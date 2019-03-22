PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palmer High School is set to reopen on Monday, but the fire that forced it to close two weeks ago has left teachers and students without supplies they now need.
However, an effort is underway to help out.
"I saw one of my teachers crying and I really felt she just needed help," said Palmer High student Lianna Carrasquillo
That was the turning point for Carrasquillo and her mom, who knew they had to step in and help after most of Palmer High School's materials were ruined in a smokey fire two weeks ago.
"Everything had to be thrown away...everything porous, folders, the kids stuff in their lockers, absolutely everything," said Lori Chiacchia.
Chiacchia has been helping her daughter, Lianna, by hosting a donation drive collecting materials for students and teachers.
"Notebooks, folders, pens, pencils," Chiacchia noted.
Chiacchia told Western Mass News she's overwhelmed by the community’s support.
"[What do you feel the general response has been from the community?] Tremendous," Chiacchia said.
That feeling comes after a post on Facebook from Chiacchia asking friends to help out.
"Ever since they saw my post on Facebook, every restaurant in town, out of town, out of state members are coming forward and helping out with this," Chiacchia explained.
Carrasquillo added, "They've done a lot for us and we should help them too."
An Amazon wishlist of supplies has been created and Chiacchia will make sure everything gets to school when it reopens for classes next week.
