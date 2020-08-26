WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School supply shopping might look a bit different this year.
Whether you're waiting to see what your child needs or just stocking up on what you can, what you put in your cart may vary.
"I have a lot of leftover notebooks and I keep all my old binders, so it’s easy to just switch over,” said Minnechaug High senior Jaime Fisher.
For Fisher, she has supplies from the last school year.
“…But for students who have to buy new notebooks and new folders and pick stuff for each class, that might be difficult because of the way shopping is right now,” Fisher added.
She's talking about having to do more shopping online.
"One of the challenges we’ve noticed in terms of, not really school supplies, trying to buy a desk chair is a little difficult because we can’t go and see if it fits the way I sit. You just have to guess from online,” Fisher explained.
Online shopping is something Parents Magazine said is happening more this year.
"I know that a lot of people are waiting to get the list from the teacher, you know? So I think a lot of parents are waiting on that. Parents are planning on doing a lot of shopping online,” said Julia Edelstein, editor-in-chief of Parents Magazine.
Edelstein told Western Mass News parents might be stocking up because of remote learning and less sharing of supplies.
“So in the past, kindergartners might have shared scissors and staplers and whatever other supplies they had that were all communal. So now, each child will have individual supplies,” Edelstein added.
As for shopping for some COVID-related school supplies.
“Definitely a couple more masks…I think it might be a good idea to pick up some of my own personal hand sanitizer, so I don’t have to use the schools,” Fisher said.
Edelstein said to give some personal touches to school supplies. Let kids pick out what they want. You can even leave them little stickers and notes to make a strange return to school a bit easier.
