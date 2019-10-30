BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Amherst man is facing charges after allegedly hitting and killing a woman with a school van.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 65-year-old Richard Fuhrman is facing a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide and a civil infraction of failure to stop for a stop sign.
The charges stem from an incident along West Street in Amherst on September 11.
Carey noted that police allege "a school van that was being operated by Fuhrman exited Crocker Farm School at 280 West St. without coming to a complete stop at a stop sign."
The school van then struck and killed 88-year-old Eva Fenner of Amherst.
Arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
