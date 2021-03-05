SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments as the state moves to get students back to full in-person learning.

Late this afternoon, the education commissioner was granted the power to end remote learning options in the state.

Also, the spring MCAS testing has been postponed a month. Grades 3 through 5 will now begin testing on May 10, instead of April 5.

Officials vote to return students to class by April SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have an elementary school student, be prepared to send…

Earlier this week, teachers were told they could start signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11, but teachers aren’t the only people who work in schools and we’ve had questions coming into the Vaccine Authority hotline asking about other school employees’ eligibility.

School workers who aren’t teachers, but still have regular contact with children want to make sure they are able to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“Before even this virus, kids get on the bus, sometimes they’re sick,” said Jose R. Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a bus monitor for Springfield Public Schools. He called the Western Mass News Vaccine Authority hotline, wondering if he would be allowed to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 11 along with teachers and other school and childcare employees.

“I just want to prepare myself to keep the kids safe, keep everybody safe on that bus,” Gonzalez noted.

He also wanted to keep his family healthy. It’s an important goal, he said, after losing his mother to the virus.

“...On Mother’s Day last year,” Gonzalez added.

Western Mass News reached out to state health officials. They clarified that in addition to teachers, day care, and preschool staff, the following will also be able to sign up for a shot march 11th.

Bus drivers/monitors

School admin staff

Janitors/custodians

Noticeably absent from the list is higher education.

“When you look at where the risk is for spreading of COVID, we know that there’s less likelihood of that happening at the younger ages,” said Karen Rousseau, dean of the school health sciences for American International College.

Rousseau said she’s surprised in the corridor of knowledge - that is western Massachusetts - that college workers are left out, especially those who work in student affairs. She said they have to help students who are quarantined on campus with basic needs like bringing them food.

“They are at-risk because they’re coming in contact with people who may have contracted COVID and yet, we can’t get them eligibility for the vaccine,” Rousseau explained.

We reached out for more information on meal workers and substitute teachers. They are also eligible on March 11.

Governor Charlie Baker said the addition of teachers adds another 400,000 people to the pool of those currently eligible to get the vaccine.