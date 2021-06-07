CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Western Mass News is getting answers on how these early dismissals are impacting parents and plans to beat the heat for summer school.

Many schools are giving students another early dismissal Tuesday to try and beat the heat. Western Mass News spoke with parents who say although they want their children to stay cool, these last-minute decisions are inconvenient to many families.

“When are they going to fix the problem as opposed to making half days and having the kids stay home,” parent Alexandria Jones said.

Another day of intense heat is causing changes to Tuesday’s school day for many districts across western Mass.

For the second day in a row, several districts are letting students out early to beat the heat.

“We did get to go to the park and enjoy some of the water,” Jones said.

Some parents said the decision to opt for a shorter school day doesn't seem like the best option.

“I was very surprised. I just figured with doing remote they could’ve authorized everyone to stay home, and they would have a full remote day as opposed to doing a half-day,” Jones said.

Jones, a mother of three, said last-minute changes like these leave many families scrambling.

“Not everyone can call out of daycare find someone to pick up their child sometimes it’s easier to keep them home when it’s a half of day, but not everyone has the luxury to do that as well,” Jones explained.

With many schools without air conditioning across the area and the increasing demand for summer school to make up for learning lost during the pandemic Western Mass News viewers have been concerned about how these classes will operate in the summer heat.

“It’s my understanding they’re 700 students signed up for summer school,” Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said.

Western Mass News reached out to Mayor Vieau for answers. He said all students in the city who take summer school will be in air-conditioned buildings.

“We’re all about providing safe, comfortable learning environments and will make sure that those students are in those environments through the summer,” Mayor Vieau said.

He said in the city there are 15 buildings without air conditioning, but plans are in the works to avoid worrying about changing plans for hot days altogether.

“We’re excited to not be able to do that. Someday our goal is in the very near future to have all of our classrooms air-conditioned,” Mayor Vieau explained.